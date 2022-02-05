The presidents of China and Russia have called on the US to stop missile deployment plans in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Photo: Kyodo
China and Russia call on US to abandon Asia-Pacific, Europe missile plans
- American push to deploy the weapons in the region and Europe will increase distrust, Beijing and Moscow say in joint stand
- Call signals a regression in arms control but unlikely to have much of an effect, analyst says
