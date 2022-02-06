A Belt and Road Initiative display at Beijing Expo 2019, before Covid-19 changed the infrastructure fund’s focus to public health. Photo: Reuters
China’s belt and road funding pivot pumps millions into public health: study

  • Little change to overall size of investments but hospitals and other infrastructure are now the focus for developing world projects
  • Analysis also shows no overseas coal plants were funded in 2021, in line with the country’s environmental commitments

Laura ZhouTeddy Ng
Updated: 7:00am, 6 Feb, 2022

