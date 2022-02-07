Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Pakistan PMO
China and Pakistan renew belt and road pledges in aftermath of Balochistan attacks
- Xi Jinping and Imran Khan meet on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, vowing to forge on with the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- Khan’s high-profile trip signals long-standing political trust between the two countries, analyst says
Topic | Pakistan
