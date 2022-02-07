China’s most successful women’s tennis champion Peng Shuai was interviewed by a French publication and also had dinner on Saturday with the IOC chief in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China’s most successful women’s tennis champion Peng Shuai was interviewed by a French publication and also had dinner on Saturday with the IOC chief in Beijing. Photo: AFP
#MeToo
China /  Diplomacy

China’s tennis star Peng Shuai breaks her silence: no sexual assault

  • The three-time Olympian says she made no such claims in a social media post which sparked international concerns for her well-being
  • In first interview with independent international media, Peng said she dined with Olympics chief Thomas Bach and discussed her future plans

Topic |   #MeToo
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 11:58am, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s most successful women’s tennis champion Peng Shuai was interviewed by a French publication and also had dinner on Saturday with the IOC chief in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China’s most successful women’s tennis champion Peng Shuai was interviewed by a French publication and also had dinner on Saturday with the IOC chief in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE