Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2015, sent a message of congratulations as the queen embarked on celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Photo: AP Photo
China-Britain relations: Xi lauds Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee while seeking closer ties with UK
- China’s president sent a message to mark the 70th year of the British monarch’s reign, noting she had long cared about the friendship between their nations
- It comes as Xi Jinping met the Argentinian president at the weekend and announced support for that country’s full sovereignty over the Falkland Islands
Topic | China-UK relations
