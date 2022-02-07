Somaliland ministers to visit Taiwan as island pursues diplomacy in Africa
- High-level delegation will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials as well as executives from oil firm CPC
- Beijing and Somalia have both expressed opposition to efforts by Taiwan and Somaliland to forge ties
Taiwan will host a high-level delegation from Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region this week, the government said on Monday, as the island pursues diplomacy in Africa in the face of Beijing’s pressure to limit its international footprint.
Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.
Taiwan and Somaliland set up representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.
Both Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, and Somalia have expressed their opposition to Taiwan and Somaliland’s forging of ties.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Somaliland’s foreign, finance, development and fisheries and agriculture ministers would visit the island from Tuesday to Saturday, and meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as well as other top officials.
They would also meet executives from state-owned oil firm CPC, a ministry statement added.
Somaliland “shares the universal values of freedom and democracy with Taiwan, and follows the rule of law and attaches importance to human rights”, it said.
Taiwan has been all but driven out of Africa diplomatically by Beijing in recent years, with only tiny eSwatini now maintaining full relations with the island.
Beijing has ramped up pressure on countries not to engage with Taipei as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.
Taiwan has been keen to show it is a selfless development partner for Somaliland and last month donated 150,000 doses of its domestically developed Medigen Covid-19 vaccine.
Situated on the Horn of Africa, Somaliland borders Djibouti, where China maintains its first ever overseas military base.