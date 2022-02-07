President Xi Jinping hosts Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping has high hopes for Poland. Could it be a ‘gateway to Europe’?
- Chinese president offers to ‘support Poland’s effort to become a key point in China-EU industrial and supply chains’ after meeting counterpart Andrzej Duda
- But there has been scepticism in Central and Eastern Europe about partnering with China, and Poland has concerns about the Ukraine crisis
Topic | China-EU relations
