President Xi Jinping hosts Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping hosts Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping has high hopes for Poland. Could it be a ‘gateway to Europe’?

  • Chinese president offers to ‘support Poland’s effort to become a key point in China-EU industrial and supply chains’ after meeting counterpart Andrzej Duda
  • But there has been scepticism in Central and Eastern Europe about partnering with China, and Poland has concerns about the Ukraine crisis

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 10:45pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping hosts Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping hosts Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE