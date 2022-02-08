China and the European Union have agreed to discuss China’s dispute with Lithuania in the coming weeks. Photo: AFP
China / Diplomacy

EU to hold talks with China ahead of WTO case over Lithuania dispute

  • China agreed to consultation after European Union filed the request with World Trade Organization last month
  • Talks are opening gambit of a dispute settlement case before the global trade group

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 3:33am, 8 Feb, 2022

