China and the European Union have agreed to discuss China’s dispute with Lithuania in the coming weeks. Photo: AFP
EU to hold talks with China ahead of WTO case over Lithuania dispute
- China agreed to consultation after European Union filed the request with World Trade Organization last month
- Talks are opening gambit of a dispute settlement case before the global trade group
Topic | China-EU relations
