Falkland Islanders celebrate the result of a referendum in 2013, which overwhelmingly supported remaining British, despite Argentina’s sovereignty claims. Photo: AFP
China’s UK embassy stokes Argentina claim over Falkland Islands

  • Beijing’s view on sovereignty of the islands has ‘been consistent’ says mission, reiterating Xi Jinping’s support for Buenos Aires claims
  • The Chinese president and his Argentinian counterpart drew a furious reaction from London when they jointly called for the islands to be restored

Teddy Ng
Updated: 3:22pm, 8 Feb, 2022

