Taiwan’s US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries are on show in Taipei in 2007. The Biden administration has approved a US$100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan views US approval of US$100 million Patriot missile service deal as show of support in face of Beijing
- US government approves sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to ‘sustain, maintain, and improve’ Patriot missile defence system
- Proposed sale seen to help sustain island’s missile density and enable it to strengthen homeland defence
Topic | Taiwan
