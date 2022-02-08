The high-speed rail link between Jakarta and Bandung is expected to be completed by June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China-funded Indonesian rail link may take 40 years to become profitable
- Consortium expects it will take twice as long as initial estimates because of plan to move the country’s capital city, according to executive
- He told a parliamentary hearing that the project – linking Jakarta to Bandung in West Java – also faces a cost overrun of about US$2 billion
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
