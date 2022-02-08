SpaceX has about 1,900 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing internet access. Photo: NZME
SpaceX satellites’ encounters with Chinese space station were not emergencies, US says
- Note to UN denies claims in a previous note from China that the station had to take evasive action, and says China failed to communicate
- US Space Command sends warnings, including to China, of dangerously close approaches, but the encounters with Tiangong were not in that category, it says
