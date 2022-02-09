Foreign Minister Marise Payne says she has not held any talks with Taiwan about the possibility of renaming its representative office in Australia. Photo: AP
Australia says it’s not seeking name change for Taiwan’s de facto embassy

  • There have been ‘no discussions of that nature’ and the country remains committed to its one-China policy, according to Foreign Minister Marise Payne
  • Remarks come after Beijing downgraded ties with Vilnius for allowing Taipei to open a Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:02pm, 9 Feb, 2022

