A Chinese engineer and a local construction worker work on a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi railway. Photo: Reuters
China far ahead of US and West in infrastructure funding for Sub-Saharan Africa: study finds
- Think tank’s review of 535 deals in 2007-2020 shows Chinese banks provided more than twice the amount from US, German, French and Japanese lenders combined
- Western nations slow to pump up investments despite ‘much rhetoric’, lead author of study says
Topic | China-Africa relations
