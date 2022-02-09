A Chinese engineer and a local construction worker work on a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi railway. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China far ahead of US and West in infrastructure funding for Sub-Saharan Africa: study finds

  • Think tank’s review of 535 deals in 2007-2020 shows Chinese banks provided more than twice the amount from US, German, French and Japanese lenders combined
  • Western nations slow to pump up investments despite ‘much rhetoric’, lead author of study says

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Reuters
Updated: 3:15pm, 9 Feb, 2022

