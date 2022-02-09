The dress featured in the ceremony during a segment in which China’s ethnic groups carried the national flag. Photo: Kyodo
Is hanbok this year’s kimchi? China denies cultural appropriation over Korean dress at Olympics
- There was criticism after a woman in a hanbok helped carry the Chinese flag during the opening ceremony, with South Korean presidential candidates weighing in
- Chinese embassy says Koreans in China share the Korean peninsula’s culture and China respects its traditions
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
The dress featured in the ceremony during a segment in which China’s ethnic groups carried the national flag. Photo: Kyodo