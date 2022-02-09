The world’s two largest economies are at loggerheads over a range of issues, but Chinese analysts say relations are no longer in free fall. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations: no matter how bad it gets do not cut off contact, Chinese analyst urges

  • Relations are no longer in free fall but there’s ‘still room’ to take action to stabilise ties in the first half of the year, academic says at event in Beijing
  • Another researcher suggests the two sides need a new framework for the relationship, and that maintaining communication and exchanges will be key

Teddy Ng
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Feb, 2022

