The world’s two largest economies are at loggerheads over a range of issues, but Chinese analysts say relations are no longer in free fall. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations: no matter how bad it gets do not cut off contact, Chinese analyst urges
- Relations are no longer in free fall but there’s ‘still room’ to take action to stabilise ties in the first half of the year, academic says at event in Beijing
- Another researcher suggests the two sides need a new framework for the relationship, and that maintaining communication and exchanges will be key
Topic | US-China relations
The world’s two largest economies are at loggerheads over a range of issues, but Chinese analysts say relations are no longer in free fall. Photo: Shutterstock