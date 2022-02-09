Somaliland Foreign Minister Esse Kayd is hosted by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Photo: CNA
Somaliland touts oil and shared values as it offers Taiwan gateway into Africa
- Self-declared African state pushes investment and trade opportunities during ministers’ visit to the island, with which it has exchanged representative offices
- ‘We are champions of democracy in Africa and Asia,’ Foreign Minister Esse Kayd says, condemning ‘coercive or threatening measures’ in reference to Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
Somaliland Foreign Minister Esse Kayd is hosted by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Photo: CNA