Iranian chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran nuclear talks: China praises ‘positive steps’ from US, Europe to revive 2015 deal
- US should lift all related unilateral sanctions on Iran and third parties, including China, Beijing’s envoy to UN in Vienna says
- China never wanted to play a key role in the talks, but sees how important it is to have deal go through, notes Middle East expert in Shanghai
Topic | Iran
Iranian chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE