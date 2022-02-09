Iranian chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran nuclear talks: China praises ‘positive steps’ from US, Europe to revive 2015 deal

  • US should lift all related unilateral sanctions on Iran and third parties, including China, Beijing’s envoy to UN in Vienna says
  • China never wanted to play a key role in the talks, but sees how important it is to have deal go through, notes Middle East expert in Shanghai

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:18pm, 9 Feb, 2022

