Nasa says SpaceX’s plan for a larger, second-generation constellation would boost the number of tracked objects in low Earth orbit more than five times, Nasa said. Photo: SpaceX
Nasa concerned about rise in low Earth orbit crashes with 30,000 Starlink satellites planned
- In letter to FCC, US space agency says SpaceX’s satellite constellation could disturb Nasa telescopes and disrupt its launch schedules
- Questions raised about SpaceX claims there is no risk of collision with large objects because Starlink satellites are manoeuvrable
