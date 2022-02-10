US president Richard Nixon is accompanied by Chinese premier Zhou Enlai and other Chinese officials as he takes a walk during his trip to China. Photo: Corbis/Getty Images
50th anniversary of Nixon in China: Beijing looks forward to looking back at historic visit

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says both US and China will host events marking the trip and signing of the Shanghai Communique
  • Nixon’s 1972 trip – referred to as ‘the week that changed the world’ – was the first by a US president after the establishment of Communist-ruled China in 1949

Updated: 7:40pm, 10 Feb, 2022

