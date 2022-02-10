Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, called for more efforts to address the threat posed by ETIM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, called for more efforts to address the threat posed by ETIM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China’s envoy to UN urges Taliban to take action amid terrorism threat

  • Zhang Jun tells United Nations meeting that security vacuum in Afghanistan provides ‘opportunity for terrorist forces to take advantage of the chaos’
  • Remarks follow UN Security Council report that some ETIM fighters had frequently visited the Wakhan Corridor ‘calling for a return to Xinjiang for jihad’

Topic |   Afghanistan
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:17pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, called for more efforts to address the threat posed by ETIM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, called for more efforts to address the threat posed by ETIM. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE