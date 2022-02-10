Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, called for more efforts to address the threat posed by ETIM. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s envoy to UN urges Taliban to take action amid terrorism threat
- Zhang Jun tells United Nations meeting that security vacuum in Afghanistan provides ‘opportunity for terrorist forces to take advantage of the chaos’
- Remarks follow UN Security Council report that some ETIM fighters had frequently visited the Wakhan Corridor ‘calling for a return to Xinjiang for jihad’
