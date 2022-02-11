US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the University of Melbourne on Thursday, ahead of Quad ministerial meetings being hosted by the Australian government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top US diplomat denies the Quad’s purpose is to counter a rising China
- ‘It is about standing up for a rules-based order, making sure that we uphold those rules and principles if they’re being challenged,’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken says
- Noting that ‘diplomacy is all about ambiguity’, former State Department official suggests comment reflects nuances of building alliances and confronting Beijing
Topic | Diplomacy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the University of Melbourne on Thursday, ahead of Quad ministerial meetings being hosted by the Australian government. Photo: EPA-EFE