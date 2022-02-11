On January 30, PLA Navy personnel fasten tractors on a ship delivering relief supplies to Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. Photo: Xinhua
China and tsunami-hit Tonga hold aid ceremony a day before Blinken arrives in Pacific for meeting
- Two countries hold a signing ceremony over construction equipment as Tonga faces Covid-19 outbreak while contending with natural disaster aftermath
- US Secretary of State travels to Fiji on Saturday to reassure Pacific island leaders in a video meeting that Washington and its allies are committed to the region
Topic | Pacific nations
