Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP
As Argentina signs up to China’s belt and road, Beijing finds itself on a new path in Latin America
- Argentina is the first of South America’s major economies to join Beijing’s infrastructure programme
- Their closer ties on currency will support Argentina’s financial stability and aids the internationalisation of the yuan, says observer
Topic | Argentina
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP