Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP
Argentina
China /  Diplomacy

As Argentina signs up to China’s belt and road, Beijing finds itself on a new path in Latin America

  • Argentina is the first of South America’s major economies to join Beijing’s infrastructure programme
  • Their closer ties on currency will support Argentina’s financial stability and aids the internationalisation of the yuan, says observer

Topic |   Argentina
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez visits the Palace Museum at the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing on February 5. Photo: Argentinian Presidency / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE