14:34
Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo
How the US and China can stop stumbling towards war
- The relationship between the two countries is extremely stressed but they must learn to coexist, David Shambaugh says
- The Communist Party must also ensure China remains open and continues to grow its economy to avoid Soviet Union-style atrophy, he tells the Post
Topic | US-China relations
14:34
Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo