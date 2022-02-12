Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

14:34

Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

China /  Diplomacy

How the US and China can stop stumbling towards war

  • The relationship between the two countries is extremely stressed but they must learn to coexist, David Shambaugh says
  • The Communist Party must also ensure China remains open and continues to grow its economy to avoid Soviet Union-style atrophy, he tells the Post

Topic |   US-China relations
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:15am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

14:34

Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Who’s to blame for toxic China-US relations? | David Shambaugh on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

READ FULL ARTICLE