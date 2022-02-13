The dome is installed at China’s first Hualong One unit in Fuqing in 2017. CNNC will build a nuclear power plant using the technology in Argentina. Photo: Xinhua
China is building a nuclear power plant in Argentina as it looks to Latin America
- New deal is the latest Chinese effort to engage with countries in the region using its cutting-edge clean energy technology
- But some projects have met opposition over environmental issues, and there is US pressure not to deepen ties with Beijing
Topic | Energy diplomacy
