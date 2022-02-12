More than 50 Chinese transit passengers missed a flight to Shanghai after they were misdiagnosed with the coronavirus in Copenhagen. Photo: AP
Chinese passengers stranded in Denmark airport after Covid-19 misdiagnosis

  • 45 travellers stuck in transit in Copenhagen following faulty tests that stopped them from boarding Shanghai-bound flight
  • Airport says tests were conducted by an independent operator who rented premises at the facility

Erika Na
Updated: 4:31pm, 12 Feb, 2022

