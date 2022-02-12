Ukrainian troops on a 200km day-night-day combat training march on February 12. Photo: AFP/Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops on a 200km day-night-day combat training march on February 12. Photo: AFP/Armed Forces of Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese in Ukraine urged to ‘pay close attention’ to situation, but not told to leave

  • WeChat post by Chinese embassy urges citizens to ‘enhance defensive awareness’ of changing situation
  • The focus, however, appears to be on Covid-19, even as the US and others urge nationals to evacuate immediately over Russian invasion fears

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:48pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian troops on a 200km day-night-day combat training march on February 12. Photo: AFP/Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops on a 200km day-night-day combat training march on February 12. Photo: AFP/Armed Forces of Ukraine
READ FULL ARTICLE