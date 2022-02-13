The US focus is firmly on China with its new Indo-Pacific strategy, analysts say.mPhoto: US Navy
The US focus is firmly on China with its new Indo-Pacific strategy, analysts say.mPhoto: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

How China could feel a US-led economic squeeze in the Indo-Pacific

  • The White House’s new regional strategy puts the focus back on Beijing, despite other geopolitical distractions, analysts say
  • The United States will try to build a strategic environment ‘that makes it tough for China’

Topic |   Joe Biden’s China policy
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 12:05am, 13 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US focus is firmly on China with its new Indo-Pacific strategy, analysts say.mPhoto: US Navy
The US focus is firmly on China with its new Indo-Pacific strategy, analysts say.mPhoto: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE