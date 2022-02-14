The China-built Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is one of hundreds of projects across the continent. Photo: African Union
China paints picture of African partnership with gleaming public works
- Gifts of Chinese-built symbols of state from presidential palaces to sports stadiums are springing up across the continent
- Observers say Beijing’s aim is to cement China’s role in Africa as an enduring partner and a major player in its development
Topic | China-Africa relations
