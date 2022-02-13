Ukrainian soldiers conduct military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine. Taiwan’s military units have been told to keep an eye on conditions in Ukraine. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan keeps eye on strait as tensions mount on Ukraine-Russia border

  • Military units told to pay close attention to the situation in Ukraine and the waters separating island from mainland China
  • Taiwan watching very carefully to see if Beijing will take advantage of distracted West, Taiwanese foreign minister says

Topic |   Air Defence Identification Zone
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:48pm, 13 Feb, 2022

