In November, riots and looting in Chinatown in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara left hundreds of Chinese homeless. On Saturday, months after the original spate of violence, dozens of people damaged a Chinese shop. Four people have been arrested. (Gary Ramage via AP)
In November, riots and looting in Chinatown in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara left hundreds of Chinese homeless. On Saturday, months after the original spate of violence, dozens of people damaged a Chinese shop. Four people have been arrested. (Gary Ramage via AP)
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing’s embassy warns citizens in Solomons to stay alert and safe after another Chinese shop looted

  • Four arrested after Chinatown store ransacked and worker injured, months after anti-government riots damaged Chinese businesses and left hundreds homeless
  • Chinese embassy appealed to local police to investigate and take effective measures to protect overseas Chinese and their businesses

Topic |   Pacific nations
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:56pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In November, riots and looting in Chinatown in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara left hundreds of Chinese homeless. On Saturday, months after the original spate of violence, dozens of people damaged a Chinese shop. Four people have been arrested. (Gary Ramage via AP)
In November, riots and looting in Chinatown in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara left hundreds of Chinese homeless. On Saturday, months after the original spate of violence, dozens of people damaged a Chinese shop. Four people have been arrested. (Gary Ramage via AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE