In November, riots and looting in Chinatown in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara left hundreds of Chinese homeless. On Saturday, months after the original spate of violence, dozens of people damaged a Chinese shop. Four people have been arrested. (Gary Ramage via AP)
Beijing’s embassy warns citizens in Solomons to stay alert and safe after another Chinese shop looted
- Four arrested after Chinatown store ransacked and worker injured, months after anti-government riots damaged Chinese businesses and left hundreds homeless
- Chinese embassy appealed to local police to investigate and take effective measures to protect overseas Chinese and their businesses
Topic | Pacific nations
