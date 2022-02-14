Ukraine’s national flag flies over the capital, Kyiv. China has called for ‘all parties to be rational’ amid fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent. Photo: AP
China says embassy in Ukraine operating as normal, calls for ‘all parties to be rational’
- Foreign ministry spokesman urges countries ‘not to make moves that will hype up the situation’
- Remarks follow US warning over the weekend that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘any day now’
Topic | Ukraine
