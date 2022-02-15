New Zealand and China have upgraded a 14-year-old trade agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand to lower barriers to Chinese investment under upgraded trade deal
- The two nations have updated their free-trade agreement, as China seeks more such deals and New Zealand competes for share of Chinese market
- It is expected to attract more Chinese investment into New Zealand, while China has pledged to open up several of its sectors
