New Zealand and China have upgraded a 14-year-old trade agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand and China have upgraded a 14-year-old trade agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

New Zealand to lower barriers to Chinese investment under upgraded trade deal

  • The two nations have updated their free-trade agreement, as China seeks more such deals and New Zealand competes for share of Chinese market
  • It is expected to attract more Chinese investment into New Zealand, while China has pledged to open up several of its sectors

Topic |   China economy
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:23pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand and China have upgraded a 14-year-old trade agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand and China have upgraded a 14-year-old trade agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE