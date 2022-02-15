The EU launched a case against Beijing at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization last month. Photo: AFP
The EU launched a case against Beijing at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization last month. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan joins WTO challenge over Beijing’s alleged trade curbs on Lithuania

  • Taiwanese foreign ministry says island joined consultations as a third party under the World Trade Organization’s dispute resolution mechanism
  • EU launched the case last month, accusing mainland China of discriminatory practices that it says threaten integrity of the bloc’s single market

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:42pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The EU launched a case against Beijing at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization last month. Photo: AFP
The EU launched a case against Beijing at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE