The EU launched a case against Beijing at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization last month. Photo: AFP
Taiwan joins WTO challenge over Beijing’s alleged trade curbs on Lithuania
- Taiwanese foreign ministry says island joined consultations as a third party under the World Trade Organization’s dispute resolution mechanism
- EU launched the case last month, accusing mainland China of discriminatory practices that it says threaten integrity of the bloc’s single market
