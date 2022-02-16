President Xi Jinping said China must use legal means for its battles on the international scene, according to the edited version of a speech he gave to the Politburo in December. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping urges China to arm itself with stronger laws and better lawyers for ‘international struggle’
- President says country should move faster on legislation relating to foreign matters, particularly around sanctions and interference
- He also calls for efforts to ensure lawyers ‘voluntarily support the Communist Party and our socialist legal system’
Topic | Xi Jinping
President Xi Jinping said China must use legal means for its battles on the international scene, according to the edited version of a speech he gave to the Politburo in December. Photo: AFP