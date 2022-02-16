The strike group carried out operations and drills alongside partners and allies including navies from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Britain, as well as the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.

On January 24, an F-35C fighter jet crashed on the deck of the Carl Vinson and fell into the South China Sea, which the US Navy described as a “landing mishap”.

Advertisement

Seven people were hurt in the crash, including the pilot who ejected from the aircraft and was recovered from the water by helicopter.

The US Navy said the incident happened during routine operations and damage to the flight deck was “superficial and all equipment for flight operations is operational”.

The pilot and two sailors were sent to a medical treatment facility in Manila and four others were treated on board the warship, with all said to be in a stable condition.

F-35Cs are launched from the Carl Vinson (foreground) and Abraham Lincoln on January 22. Photo: US Navy/TNS

USNI News on Tuesday quoted unnamed US defence officials as saying that the aircraft carrier’s crew were trained and prepared to handle the fighter jet crash.

The flight deck was cleared and ready to receive aircraft again within 30 to 45 minutes, with all of its arresting cables – which had been damaged in the crash – quickly replaced, according to one of the officials.

“When the mishap happened, we had additional aircraft airborne that needed to land. So the training kicked in immediately. And I was in awe watching … everybody on the flight deck – including the air wing personnel – respond to that emergency because we had to replace all four wires,” the official was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

“We had to pick up things off the flight deck so that we could clear the [landing area] to clear all the [foreign object debris].”

Aircraft landed and refuelled on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was nearby at the time, while the Carl Vinson’s flight deck was cleared, according to the report.

Advertisement