The US Navy’s Blue Angels fly over the USS Carl Vinson as it arrives at its home port of San Diego on Monday. Photo: Twitter
US warship involved in South China Sea fighter jet crash returns to San Diego
- USS Carl Vinson is back in its home port after eight months in the Indo-Pacific region
- Seven people were injured when an F-35C crash-landed on its flight deck in January
Topic | South China Sea
The US Navy’s Blue Angels fly over the USS Carl Vinson as it arrives at its home port of San Diego on Monday. Photo: Twitter
American aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson – on which a fighter jet crash-landed in January – has returned to San Diego after eight months in the Indo-Pacific region.
The US Navy said the strike group had conducted dual carrier operations and multinational exercises during its 262 days in the region, including in the South China and Philippine seas, before returning to its home port on Monday.
“The tireless dedication and professionalism of our sailors, through a global pandemic, challenging operational tempo, and sacrificed time away from family, is truly humbling,” Captain P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, said in a statement.
“Their efforts have demonstrated flexibility and resiliency and ensured mission success in every task. They have directly supported a free and open Indo-Pacific and have underscored our navy’s readiness, strength and lethality.”
The strike group carried out operations and drills alongside partners and allies including navies from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Britain, as well as the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.
On January 24, an F-35C fighter jet crashed on the deck of the Carl Vinson and fell into the South China Sea, which the US Navy described as a “landing mishap”.
Seven people were hurt in the crash, including the pilot who ejected from the aircraft and was recovered from the water by helicopter.
The US Navy said the incident happened during routine operations and damage to the flight deck was “superficial and all equipment for flight operations is operational”.
The pilot and two sailors were sent to a medical treatment facility in Manila and four others were treated on board the warship, with all said to be in a stable condition.
USNI News on Tuesday quoted unnamed US defence officials as saying that the aircraft carrier’s crew were trained and prepared to handle the fighter jet crash.
The flight deck was cleared and ready to receive aircraft again within 30 to 45 minutes, with all of its arresting cables – which had been damaged in the crash – quickly replaced, according to one of the officials.
“When the mishap happened, we had additional aircraft airborne that needed to land. So the training kicked in immediately. And I was in awe watching … everybody on the flight deck – including the air wing personnel – respond to that emergency because we had to replace all four wires,” the official was quoted as saying.
“We had to pick up things off the flight deck so that we could clear the [landing area] to clear all the [foreign object debris].”
Aircraft landed and refuelled on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was nearby at the time, while the Carl Vinson’s flight deck was cleared, according to the report.
“Again, I just look back at all the drills and training that we do – that you plan for the worst and hope for the best, and that day was not the best and the team responded amazingly to the emergency after it happened,” the official said.