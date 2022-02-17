French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday on a variety of issues. Xi urged all parties in the Russia-Ukraine dispute to “seek a comprehensive solution to the Ukraine issue through dialogue and consultation”. Photos: AFP
Xi Jinping calls for diplomatic resolution of Russia-Ukraine dispute
- ‘All parties concerned should stick to the general direction of a political settlement,’ Xi is reported as saying during a call to French President Emmanuel Macron
- Discussion outlined ways the two nations could work together, though French ministry says Macron raised issues like Xinjiang and China’s failure to ratify ILO conventions
