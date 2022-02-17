Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, meets Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Photo: Twitter
US sends officials to Equatorial Guinea as it tussles with China for influence
- Diplomatic and military officials meet president and vice-president of the Central African country, where China reportedly hopes to build a naval base
- The American delegation spoke of strengthening cooperation in the military sector, Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue tweets
Topic | China-Africa relations
Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, meets Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Photo: Twitter