Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, meets Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

US sends officials to Equatorial Guinea as it tussles with China for influence

  • Diplomatic and military officials meet president and vice-president of the Central African country, where China reportedly hopes to build a naval base
  • The American delegation spoke of strengthening cooperation in the military sector, Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue tweets

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Feb, 2022

