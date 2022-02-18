Yan Jiarong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (Bocog), addressed the issues of Xinjiang and Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Yan Jiarong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (Bocog), addressed the issues of Xinjiang and Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing Olympics official decries reports of Xinjiang forced labour, calling them a ‘lie’

  • Yan Jiarong, spokesperson for the Beijing organising committee, also tells reporters that ‘Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’
  • Statements are a departure from earlier attempts to evade the issues, in hopes of maintaining the focus on the Games

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:12am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yan Jiarong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (Bocog), addressed the issues of Xinjiang and Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Yan Jiarong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (Bocog), addressed the issues of Xinjiang and Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE