Jujuy province in Argentina is home to veins of copper, lithium and zinc, the raw materials of 21st century, including batteries for electric vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock Images
How China’s resources and ground-up relationships helped it push out the US to dominate South America
- Jujuy province in Argentina, home to one of the continent’s largest solar energy plants, shows how China is going local to expand and strengthen its financial grip
- The US has stressed the risk of buying technology from state-controlled companies that can be used for civilian and military purposes, including espionage
