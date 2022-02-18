International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the IOC has reminded Beijing organisers to remain politically neutral. Photo: Kyodo
IOC chief Bach chides Beijing Olympics organisers over Taiwan, Xinjiang comments
- Bach says Bocog reminded to keep politics out of the Games and remain neutral
- Statement comes a day after Bocog spokeswoman responds to reporters’ questions about forced labour and sterilisations
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the IOC has reminded Beijing organisers to remain politically neutral. Photo: Kyodo