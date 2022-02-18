The new lawsuit marks a further decline in the EU-China trading relationship, which has been in free fall since the start of last year. Photo: AFP
EU launches WTO case against China over Huawei, Xiaomi tech infringements
- Brussels sues Beijing for allegedly penalising European firms for seeking to protect their patents from Chinese copyright theft in foreign courts
- It follows a high-profile lawsuit over China’s alleged economic coercion of Lithuania, which was filed to the World Trade Organization last month
Topic | China-EU relations
The new lawsuit marks a further decline in the EU-China trading relationship, which has been in free fall since the start of last year. Photo: AFP