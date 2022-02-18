The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

China blames US-led Nato for tensions on Russian border with Ukraine

  • ‘Nato enlargement is an issue that cannot be overlooked’, China’s permanent UN envoy tells Security Council
  • China supports all efforts conducive to easing the tensions, Zhang Jun tells meeting on Ukraine situation

Topic |   Ukraine
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:26pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE