The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters
China blames US-led Nato for tensions on Russian border with Ukraine
- ‘Nato enlargement is an issue that cannot be overlooked’, China’s permanent UN envoy tells Security Council
- China supports all efforts conducive to easing the tensions, Zhang Jun tells meeting on Ukraine situation
Topic | Ukraine
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York on February 17. Photo: Reuters