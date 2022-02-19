Covid-19 has been a dominant theme during Beijing’s Winter Games. Photo: dpa
Covid-19 has been a dominant theme during Beijing’s Winter Games. Photo: dpa
China /  Diplomacy

As Winter Olympics end, will China’s hosting win medals for diplomacy?

  • Negotiating controversies and Covid-19, the Games offered a window to a world much changed from 2008, when Beijing staged the summer edition
  • Foreign leaders were received in person after the relatively isolated two years of the pandemic, but benefits to China’s image may take longer to assess

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 10:03pm, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 has been a dominant theme during Beijing’s Winter Games. Photo: dpa
Covid-19 has been a dominant theme during Beijing’s Winter Games. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE