Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said claims of Uygur repression are ‘lies’. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls Uygur repression claims ‘lies’
- During the Munich Security Conference, Wang Yi firmly rejected international concerns and accusations of Beijing’s repressive treatment of its Uygur minority
- Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uygurs have been put into re-education camps, according to human rights activists, citing reports of torture and abuse
