A Ukrainian serviceman walks to check a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Cold War is over, Chinese foreign minister says in call for diplomatic solution
- Those questioning China’s stand on Ukraine’s territorial integrity are guilty of distortion, Wang Yi tells Munich Security Conference
- But he also warns against further Nato expansion, reiterating a stance jointly upheld by presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin recently in Beijing
Topic | Ukraine
