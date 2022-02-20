A Ukrainian serviceman walks to check a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Cold War is over, Chinese foreign minister says in call for diplomatic solution

  • Those questioning China’s stand on Ukraine’s territorial integrity are guilty of distortion, Wang Yi tells Munich Security Conference
  • But he also warns against further Nato expansion, reiterating a stance jointly upheld by presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin recently in Beijing

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:56pm, 20 Feb, 2022

