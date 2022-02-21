Women working in Ethiopian factories are expected to be hardest hit by the US export curbs. Photo: AP
China hopes rise for Ethiopia after US pulls duty-free export deal over Tigray atrocities
- Ethiopian items have been struck off list of African products allowed tariff-free entry to the US market
- As the US withdraws, Chinese importers and investors can and will fill the gap, observer says
Topic | Africa
