China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP
China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

As Ukraine crisis worsens, Europe pushes back against China-Russia efforts to ‘redefine’ post-war order

  • European leaders say Beijing and Moscow are working together to undermine democracy, multilateralism and human rights
  • The Brussels leadership concedes that previously private warnings from officials and diplomats have substance

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:42pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP
China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE