China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP
As Ukraine crisis worsens, Europe pushes back against China-Russia efforts to ‘redefine’ post-war order
- European leaders say Beijing and Moscow are working together to undermine democracy, multilateralism and human rights
- The Brussels leadership concedes that previously private warnings from officials and diplomats have substance
Topic | China-EU relations
China has given rhetorical support for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, but European leaders say Russia-China cooperation is a threat to the international order. Photo: AP