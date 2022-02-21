Food from several areas in Japan had been banned by Taiwan after 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
Food from several areas in Japan had been banned by Taiwan after 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan lifts ban on importing Japanese food linked to nuclear disaster

  • Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster prompted more than 50 countries and regions to restrict imports of Japanese food, but most no longer do
  • Products that were banned in Taiwan will instead show proof of passing radiation checks, as Taiwan seeks Japanese support for bid to join CPTPP trade pact

Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 4:26pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food from several areas in Japan had been banned by Taiwan after 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
Food from several areas in Japan had been banned by Taiwan after 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE